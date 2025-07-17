GOP Rep. Cory Mills gave THIS ridiculous excuse for his failure to pay $85K in rent

Between his stolen valor accusations, an ethics probe into his business dealings, an alleged secret Islamic conversion, and domestic abuse allegations, Florida GOP Rep. Cory Mills was already drowning in a sea of scandal before revelations emerged that he now faces eviction from his luxury Washington, D.C., apartment after allegedly failing to pay $85,000 in rent.

Jill Savage, BlazeTV host of “Blaze News: The Mandate,” along with Blaze News senior politics editor Christopher Bedford and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson dive into this latest controversy.

Mills' monthly rent for his D.C. penthouse comes out to about “$21,000 a month,” while his Florida rental property costs approximately “$12,000” monthly.

“So we're estimating here about $400,000 a year in rent,” says Jill.

To sustain such a cost, he would “have to be rather independently wealthy,” says Bedford.

According to financial disclosures, Mills has accumulated substantial wealth from co-founding defense contracting firms like Pacem Solutions International and Pacem Defense.

Jill points out, however, that Mills has publicly claimed at different times to have "divested" from his Pacem companies and also to have placed them into a "blind trust.” But when questioned about the specifics during a phone call with Blaze Media’s Return editor Peter Gietl, Mills dodged the question, claiming he couldn't remember the details because it happened four years ago.

“You can't tell me if you're divested or in a blind trust for the business that you're a part of that pays you all this money so you can afford a penthouse for $21,000?” she asks.

“Maybe that's why he just forgot to pay his rent, you know? He just doesn't remember the important things,” Peterson jokes, “but that doesn't seem very likely. It seems more likely that something very fishy is going on here.”

Mills has claimed that his failure to pay rent is not due to financial inability but rather because “the online payment system is broken.”

“They don't evict you from a penthouse over a technical glitch on their website,” scoffs Bedford. “I've never lived in a penthouse, but it doesn't seem like the kind of service you're paying for at that sort of incredible level.”

