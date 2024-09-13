Taxpayer funded? Haitian migrants OVERRUN small Ohio town

In a terrifyingly confusing move, 20,000 Haitian migrants were sent to a small Ohio town of just over 50,000 American citizens.

“This wasn’t done overnight, this wasn’t done under the cover of darkness. These people were brought in by the feds, the state government totally backstopped the entire thing,” Jack Posobiec tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

Interestingly enough, Gov. Mike DeWine’s wife “has this very interesting fascination with Haiti.”

“She’s constantly talking about it. They have a school down there that they named after their daughter. This really deep, intense connection between the DeWines and Haiti for some reason, 1,600 miles away in the heartland of Ohio,” Posobiec explains.

But the DeWines weren’t the only ones with an odd obsession.

Posobiec also managed to dig up tweets from the school superintendent in Springfield, Ohio, who posted on X about his “efforts to bring more Haitians into the community.”

“This is two, three years ago,” Posobiec comments. “When I started bringing up the tweets today, he first locked his Twitter account, then he deleted that tweet, I believe as of right now, he’s deleted his entire Twitter account. All because they were highlighting the work that he’s done over the past few years,” he says.

“This is just one town, by the way, just one example of a town that has been completely terraformed with migrants via the federal government,” he explains, adding, “By the way, guess who paid for it? All of us did, through federal tax dollars.”

