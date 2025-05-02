The deadly trucker crisis — and why mass migration is to blame

Mass immigration has had a profound impact on many industries in America, and one of them is the trucking industry — which the Trump administration is tackling with an executive order.

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the executive order “will be an order directing the Department of Transportation to include English literacy tests for our truckers.”

“This is a big problem in the trucking community, that unless you’re in that community, you might not know. But there’s a lot of communication problems between truckers on the road with federal officials and local officials as well, which obviously is a public safety risk,” Leavitt explained in a recent press conference.

“So we’re going to ensure that our truckers, who are the backbone of our economy, are all able to speak English,” she continued.

Gord Magill, trucker and author of “End of the Road,” has warned that it’s not just benign communication issues occurring — but that they can and have turned deadly.

“We have all these extra drivers on the roads who do not speak English, and that’s sort of a problem given that the language of the road is English. All your highway signs are in English, all your weather reports are in English, all of your enforcement officers are in English,” Magill tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“What happened is that the accident statistics for trucks started to increase, so you started seeing more collisions and more people involved in fatal collisions,” Magill continues, noting that it all began after Biden’s “trucking action plan.”

“There was a COVID demand spike, which is why Biden did this trucking action plan, and then that dissipated, and we’ve been in what’s called a freight recession basically for the last three years, and American legacy trucking companies, mom and pops, medium-sized carriers, have been going out of business left, right, and center,” he explains.

“But this number of insource drivers remains the same, and more and more of them are getting in accidents. Like the statistics show an increase year-over-year since 2016 since this loophole was opened and has been going higher since 2021,” he adds.

