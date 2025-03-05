White House deputy chief of staff: ‘Time to abolish the IRS’

While Americans dread filing their taxes this spring, President Donald Trump is currently trying to make his tax cuts permanent.

However, that’s not all the Trump administration is suggesting.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino has been sounding off about abolishing the IRS altogether, writing in a post on X: “Time to abolish the IRS.”

“He is the White House deputy chief of staff, so this is not a nobody,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” comments.

And X users are overwhelmingly behind Scavino’s post, including user “Lady Patriot.”

“Trump’s anti-IRS stance is pure genius. Defund the bureaucrats, empower the people. Conservatives have been dreaming of this moment for decades,” she wrote.

“They certainly have,” Savage agrees. “I think if you could go through and say, ‘Oh, what’s one of the departments, right, okay, yes, the Department of Education, all these other ones.’ The IRS is the top of the top.”

“Remember, we’re coming right out of a time in which the other side was going, ‘We’re going to add to the IRS. We’re going to put a bunch more people, 87,000 IRS agents, we’re giving them guns,'" Matthew Peterson adds. “And you had the rest of the country going, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ll meet you in the gulags.’”

“Now, this is a real rollback. It’s real; it’s not fake. This is something that’s actually happening; people are talking about these things; they’re full of excitement, and they’re pushing forward,” he continues.

