Grift king Tapper? CNN star’s fake exposé spills what he knew for years

In just three days, Jake Tapper’s phony exposé “Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” which he co-authored with Axios’ Alex Thompson, will be released.

If you’ll recall, Tapper was more than happy to regurgitate the mainstream media narrative that Joe Biden was cognitively stable, downplaying and dismissing concerns about his mental acuity and shaming anyone who dared to raise eyebrows. But now that the secret is out and Democrats are no longer in power, he’s cashing in the opportunity to “expose the truth” he knew all along.

“Is Jake Tapper the king of grift?” scoffs “Blaze News | The Mandate’s” Jill Savage.

Blaze Media senior politics editor and Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford, who explored this subject in his recent article “The Great Biden Book War has finally begun,” says that “it’s just incredible” what Tapper and Thompson are trying to do.

“They covered Joe Biden; they covered him for years. Alex was on the campaign at the time. He wrote a lot of stuff about the campaign ... but he never at any point wrote about the obvious cognitive decline of the president,” he says.

The same goes for Tapper, who “covered politics from his role as a host at CNN.”

“[Tapper] never once talked about the obvious cognitive decline of the president,” says Bedford. In fact, at one point, he even “[berated] Lara Trump” for questioning Biden’s mental state, claiming she was shaming children with stutters for pointing out Biden’s speech struggles.

But as soon as the cat was out of the bag after Biden’s disastrous career-ending debate against Donald Trump, Tapper and Thompson seized on the chance to pad their wallets. They began conducting interviews with senior Democrats inside and around the White House and Harris’ campaign, collecting stories to corroborate the truth they already knew.

One highlight in the book is that “the administration was considering the use of a wheelchair as soon as the second administration of Joe Biden started ... but not before” so as to maintain the illusion of health, says Bedford.

Another anecdote from the book details how Biden aides tried to conceal his “awkward gait” by blaming it on an old injury that had already healed.

Tapper and Thompson are presenting this information as if it’s shocking, but it was abundantly clear to anyone paying attention that Biden was doing “the dead man shuffle,” says Bedford. “He took the kiddie stairs at the back of Air Force One after multiple falls. This is not an inside scoop.”

“How do you think this thing is gonna sell?” asks Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

To hear Bedford’s prediction, watch the clip above.

Want more from 'Blaze News | The Mandate'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.