JD Vance EXPOSES the real coalition behind Zohran Mamdani

New York City just took a sharp left turn, voting for Muslim communist Zohran Mamdani over Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary.

And in a recent speech to conservative insiders, Vice President JD Vance succinctly explained how this happened — and why it signals a dangerous new phase for the American left.

“A 33-year-old communist, running an insurgent campaign, beat a multimillion-dollar establishment machine politician in the New York Democratic mayoral primary,” Vance said, noting that his win drove home “just how much the voters in each of the respective parties have changed.”

"If President Trump's victory in 2024 was rooted in a broad, working- and middle-class coalition, Mamdani's coalition is almost the inverse of that," he continued, explaining that his voters reflect “a left that has completely left behind the broad middle of the United States of America.”

“This is a guy who won high-income and college educated New Yorkers ... but he was weakest among black voters and weakest among those without a college degree. That’s an interesting coalition. Maybe it works in the New York Democratic primary. I don’t think it works particularly well in the United States at large,” he added.

Vance then called Mamdani’s voters “the party of highly educated but downwardly mobile elites.”

Blaze media senior politics editor and DC correspondent Christopher Bedford is impressed by Vance’s analysis.

“It was so spot-on,” Bedford tells BlazeTV hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on "Blaze News: The Mandate." “A lot of what drives and unites them, if anything unites them much any more, is mutual loathing.”

“This is a coalition that’s not even largely driven by values. The working-class values, the green values, have gone by the wayside,” he continues, noting that their view of the world has become very observably bleak, as demonstrated by their response to the floods in Texas.

“A literal children’s doctor in Houston, Texas, earlier today posted on Facebook about how these children who were washed away from a girls' Christian summer camp, from all ethnicities by the way, deserved it, because of the way their parents voted,” he explains.

“That is hate. That is pure, pure hate,” he adds.

