JD Vance WRECKS heckler on the REAL cost of illegal immigration

Vice President JD Vance has a knack for speaking common sense, and his recent speech at the National League of Cities only highlighted that increasingly rare talent.

“You go across the world and you see a very consistent relationship between a massive increase in immigration and a massive increase in housing prices, and we have to be honest about that,” Vance told the audience, before a heckler interrupted in an attempt to refute his point.

“I see one of our nice representatives out here wants to actually, I guess, continue to flood the country with illegal immigrants, making your communities and citizens unaffordable,” Vance shot back calmly.

“But ma’am, with all respect, one of the reasons why we’re doing what we’re doing is because we want to make it more affordable for Americans to live. That is one of the reasons why we’re doing what we’re doing,” he continued.

Vance went on to tell the audience, and the heckler, that it now takes two incomes to afford housing in America and that illegal immigrants have taken much of the affordable housing for themselves.

“This isn’t like ‘JD Vance slams protester.’ JD Vance just uttered common sense that somehow you’re not allowed to say, and it has nothing to do with whether you like immigrants or you don’t like immigrants,” Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” tells co-host Jill Savage.

“It’s just pure math, and any sane person would know that if you bring in a bunch of illegals, it’s going to cause all these problems. This should not be controversial, but it is, and what’s sad is that so many people who work in these cities don’t want to acknowledge the basic reality that would make American citizens' lives better,” he continues.

“And when you have millions of people that are potentially going to be deported from this country, guess what? Everybody’s rents are going to be starting a little bit more affordable,” he adds.

