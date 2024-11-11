‘Participation trophy losers’: Democrats BEG Biden to let Kamala into the White House

After Kamala Harris’ devastating loss, liberals across the country are scheming ways to get their pick into the White House anyway.

NewsNation contributor Kurt Bardella has his own idea.

“If you’re President Joe Biden, there’s nothing left to run for, there’s nothing left to really do. Pardon your son, then resign, and elevate Kamala Harris to the presidency and make one more mark in the history books while you can,” Bardella told the rest of the panel.

Christopher Bedford is not impressed with Bardella’s idea, telling Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” that his “opinions are stupid” — especially considering that Biden doesn’t seem too devastated by her loss.

“Joe Biden’s opinion on Kamala Harris’ loss was on full display,” Bedford says. “He practically ran to the microphone at a quick jog, he was wearing his sunglasses, he had a big smile. He said, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you,’ like he was a rock star there to greet adoring fans, not someone delivering the somber message about the future of our republic.”

Not only does Bedford believe there’s absolutely no chance the president steps aside, he also doesn’t think it would be right in the first place.

“This idea that he should just give Kamala Harris, who didn’t win a nomination first round, didn’t win a nomination the second round, has never won anything on the national level, the presidency as some kind of participation trophy is just what happens when you get an entire generation of participation trophy losers who become adults,” Bedford explains.

“It completely infantilizes her, and it’s a really embarrassing suggestion,” he adds.

