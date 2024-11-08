Based Latinos: How Trump’s anti-woke, anti-illegal immigration policies WON their vote

Kamala Harris’ campaign never gave up on the messaging that Donald Trump was an evil racist only rivaled by the likes of Adolf Hitler — but unfortunately for them, very few Americans actually believed it.

“To me it’s more simple than we have heard in the mainstream media,” executive producer for Voz Karina Yapor tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “They are saying crazy stuff out there. I was listening to ‘The View’ hosts saying that Latino voters didn’t vote for Kamala Harris because we are racist and Latino males are misogynist.”

“It’s very racist for her to say that about us. It’s more simple than that. We care about economy first. I think that’s one of the reasons and the main reasons Latinos voted for Donald Trump,” she continues.

Not only do Latinos value the health of the economy like any other hard-working Americans, they also value the mental health of their children.

“They are realizing the woke agenda, they are realizing that they don’t want their children to be indoctrinated at school, they don’t want their children to be transitioned at school, and they are waking up and they are making their voices heard through their vote for sure,” Yapor explains.

Immigration was also a major issue on the ballot for Latinos, and Democrats mistakenly believed that would be the issue to sway them.

“The border counties in Texas, 50% of Hispanics voted for Donald Trump. So, what does that tell you? That tells you that Hispanics are being impacted as well by illegal immigration. The fact that we are Hispanics doesn’t mean that we support illegal immigration,” she continues.

“I am an immigrant myself. I support immigration. I think it’s a good thing when you have control of it,” she says, adding, “So, most Hispanics are in favor of immigration, but legal immigration.”

