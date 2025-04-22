Maryland Democrat proves loyalty to Kilmar Garcia; shirks constituents to visit him

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has been promoting his trip to El Salvador last week to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant who is currently sitting in an El Salvador prison.

President Donald Trump is not amused by Van Hollen’s leftist antics, and he made that clear in a Truth Social post, writing, “Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone. GRANDSTANDER!!!”

“I probably haven’t seen a public stunt face-plant as hard since my pal and friend Eric Bolling put ketchup on his hands to talk about how Obama had blood on his, and nobody got it,” Christopher Bedford, Blaze News senior editor for politics, tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“That he would go and leave his constituents,” he continues, “leave Maryland behind, go to a foreign country, post TikTok videos about it, post on Twitter about it, post on Instagram about it, go to a prison to demand the release of someone who’s not one of his citizens, someone who’s been affiliated with a gang, someone who an immigration judge and an immigration appeals court has found is affiliated with a gang.”

Meanwhile, Bedford notes that a Maryland mother of five was beaten to death by an illegal immigrant and only got a minor press release in response. Rachel Morin was only 37 years old when she was found dead near the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County on August 6, 2023, a day after she left for a jog.

“Just to show you where his priorities are,” Bedford says, mocking Van Hollen, “‘I’m gonna fly all the way down to El Salvador, and you’re going to pay for it. And these are my constituents, the foreigners of the world.’”

“I’ve long written that Democrats care more about foreigners than Americans. Not all Democrats, but a lot of their politicians care more about foreigners than they do about their actual Americans,” he adds.

