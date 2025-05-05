‘Maryland Man’ bodycam footage reveals potential criminal activity

Tennessee state law enforcement has released bodycam footage from a November 2022 traffic stop involving the left’s darling, illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

While the traffic stop report doesn’t mention anything about human trafficking, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Trisha McLaughlin believes otherwise.

“This is textbook human trafficking,” McLaughlin said in a segment on Fox News. “I’ll remind viewers that there were eight other individuals in this car that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was driving. They were driving allegedly from Texas to Maryland. That’s a three-day journey, not a single piece of luggage in that vehicle.”

“That screams of human trafficking,” she continued. “I also want to remind viewers that in 2019, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was arrested. He was arrested with multiple other members of MS-13. He was decked out in MS-13 symbols — ‘See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,’ which is MS-13’s logo and slogan.”

But that’s not all. According to McLaughlin, Abrego Garcia allegedly had “drugs and rolls of cash on him” and in the past was accused by his wife of detaining and abusing her, as well as psychologically abusing her and her children.

“How is this the story that Democrats are willing to fight for? How is this the one thing that has captivated all of their attention in all of these media headlines right now?” Jill Savage asks independent journalist Breanna Morello.

“It’s pretty strange because one would think this would not be the person they’re putting on a pedestal when it comes to this immigration topic. Obviously, they’re trying to win over their voter base so that they feel a little bit more passionate about this argument because many people are on the fence, or they’re swinging with President Trump these days,” Morello tells Savage and Matthew Peterson.

“We’ve seen it based on the polls when it comes to immigration,” she continues, “And I just think it’s so crazy that they’re picking this person to go out there and throw their whole support behind. It makes me wonder, did they actually understand what he was doing or what he was accused of in the past? Or did they just find one person, think that they could win over the American people with him, and didn’t do any research?”

