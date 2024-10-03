Toxic empathy: Why voters should support mass deportations

The policies that each presidential candidate represents undoubtedly have an effect on the lives of each tax-paying American citizen — which is why Allie Beth Stuckey believes a vote for Donald Trump and JD Vance is the right one.

“Back in 2016, I was squeamish when Donald Trump was talking about the wall. I have been absolutely changed on this subject,” Stuckey tells Matthew Peterson and Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“As I was writing my book, it’s called ‘Toxic Empathy,’ and it basically explains how progressives exploit Christian compassion to get, especially women, into believing that the progressive side of an issue is the most compassionate one,” she explains.

Stuckey believes that Trump’s stance on illegal immigration, namely his call for mass deportation, should be enough reason to cast the Republican nominee a vote.

“The chapter that I was most passionate about writing, that made me the angriest, was the immigration chapter. Telling the stories of Kate Steinle over again, the last words that she uttered, ‘Help me, Daddy,’ before she died in his arms because an illegal alien took her life. Mollie Tibbetts, same thing, and Laken Riley,” Stuckey says.

All three of the young women Stuckey mentioned were found to be murdered by illegal immigrants.

“I wrote the book because they hoist up a victim, whether it’s the woman who needs an abortion or the mom of three who’s fleeing Colombian gang violence, and through toxic empathy, they blind you to both reality and morality,” she explains, adding, “Through this emotional manipulation, they make you feel like you’re a good person by voting for the Democrats.”

“There’s a misplaced nurturing there, and they think that they are taking care of these marginalized communities by voting with social justice policies.”

