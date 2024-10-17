NEW polling reveals the working class is abandoning Harris for Trump — here’s why

As Election Day draws dangerously nearer, everyone is keeping a close watch on the polling for both candidates. According to Blaze Media senior editor for politics Christopher Bedford, Trump is polling at record numbers among demographics that typically skew Democrat — like black and Hispanic voters. Meanwhile, the Harris campaign is losing working-class voters, as the VP’s efforts have been hyper-concentrated on securing the suburban women vote, which is why Harris has been focusing primarily on the issue of “unfettered access to [abortion].”

Jill Savage from “Blaze News Tonight” and Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson join Bedford to discuss the new polling results.

“If Trump didn't have mean tweets, which he's always had ... would he get that much more percentage of, say, white women and therefore win?” Peterson asks Bedford.



“Donald Trump is not your typical Republican. A typical Republican who may not be alienating white women at the same level also wouldn't be polling at historic levels for black voters that we’ve not seen since Richard Nixon’s literal first run [in 1960]. ... You wouldn’t see Hispanic voters changing the same way,” says Bedford.

However, Democrats have also contributed to driving the black and Hispanic demographics toward the GOP.

“The Democrats becoming a racial party that put African Americans first and put illegal immigration on a pedestal — those two things were very alienating to a lot of Hispanic voters,” “working class voters,” as well as “black men,” Bedford explains.

“Their whole demographics-as-destiny plan kind of backfired,” he adds.

The fact that Trump can “walk into an Hispanic bar” or “walk into a black neighborhood” and feels “comfortable in his skin” has done more to secure these minorities' votes than the GOP’s “fancy outreach efforts,” Bedford tells Savage and Peterson.

However, there’s something the GOP needs to be very careful about if they want Trump’s success to continue.

To hear Bedford’s warning for Republicans, watch the clip above.

