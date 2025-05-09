NYC unveils hideous bronze statue in Times Square – ‘It’s there to condemn you’

On April 29, a 12-foot bronze statue of a plus-size woman named "Grounded in the Stars" was unveiled in Times Square, New York City. The artist, Thomas J. Price, said it was meant to “confront preconceived notions of identity and representation” and “encourage empathy.”

Jill Savage of “Blaze News | The Mandate” isn’t buying it. “It’s so beautiful,” she says sarcastically.

But Jill knows she’s not the only one cringing at this woke gesture. To get the pulse of the Blaze audience, she took to X and posted:

On this episode of “Blaze News | The Mandate,” Jill shares the best responses.

Blaze Media’s very own Steve Baker responded with:

KyleH replied with this hilarious comment:

And finally, G’s response:

“It seems like a more fitting statue in a way than the one in the movie,” laughs Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

In all seriousness, though, historically, monuments have commemorated achievement. Peterson points to the Theodore Roosevelt equestrian statue from outside the American Museum of Natural History that New York City removed in 2020, claiming it symbolized colonialism and racism. Never mind Roosevelt’s contributions to conservation, global explorations, and leadership.

Compare that to Price’s statue.

“Why is that statue there? It's there to condemn you. It's the opposite of ennobling,” says Peterson.

“It's a really dangerous thing when you start to not only pull down the good statues but put up things that are ugly and that are making you condemn yourself. It's a very evil, wicked thing they're doing,” he adds.

To hear his solution to restoring beautiful art in our country, watch the episode above.

