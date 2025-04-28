‘Stop discriminating against students’: Obliterating wokeness one Ivy League showdown at a time

Former President Joe Biden made some seriously woke DEI policy changes that have left President Trump with quite the rainbow mess to clean up. And he must make his own lasting policy changes that will change American culture for the better.

“Nobody wants to discriminate on the basis of race,” Trump policy strategist May Mailman tells Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight,” adding, “How can you change the Overton window and change the culture in order to cement some of these things in?”

While these Biden-era woke policies are fighting to stay alive under Trump, the president has wasted no time making an example out of America's Ivy League institutions leading this fight.

“Harvard was issued a list of very reasonable demands, like stop discriminating against your students,” Mailman explains, noting that these policies encouraged anti-Semitism. “Anti-Semitism is a symptom. It shows that there’s a problem, but it is not itself the disease.”

“If you treat white people as hierarchically worse than other people, that will result in anti-Semitism. So the things that we’re asking them to do are actually what the Supreme Court has asked them to do, and Harvard decided to say, ‘Get lost,’” she continues.

However, Harvard has quickly learned that starting a fight with the federal government will not end well for them.

“The federal government gives you things. That’s all it does. It just gives you things,” Mailman says of the government’s relationship with universities.

“Ultimately, it’s going to be a very clear choice. Do the right thing, do well by your students, and continue to have access to research money and other benefits, or don’t,” she continues, adding, “You can’t discriminate against people, and you’re going to start seeing that more and more and more.”

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.