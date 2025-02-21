Trump inspires the youth and TRIGGERS leftists with Napoleon quote

President Donald Trump may be 78 years old, but his actions and words are reaching the conservative youth like no other president has.

The president has a 56% approval rating among 18- to 39-year-olds, which is higher than any other age group. Only 28% of the age group strongly disapproves of Trump.

“That’s not a lot of hate, and that’s a lot of love. A majority of love coming from younger voters,” Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” tells co-host Jill Savage and Blaze Media digital strategist Logan Hall.

And one of the ways Trump communicates so effectively with the youth is through his embrace of meme culture — which has sent liberal media outlets and podcasters into an outrage.

Which makes it no surprise that they flew into a frenzy when President Donald Trump reposted a Napoleon quote.

Hall, who is the original author of the post and part of the conservative youth, shared an image of Napoleon alongside the quote, “He who saves his country, violates no law.”

Trump then, to Hall’s surprise, shared it.

“Probably my proudest moment online. It all paid off,” Hall tells Peterson and Savage, noting that Trump “taps into a sort of great man of history.”

“You can rescue your country, we don’t have to live like serfs in our country. That’s not what America was founded for. And if you just take a couple steps back and look at it, you have to say, ‘OK, America can go this way or they can go that way. And we’re not going to do this same old stupid game that you’ve been playing. We are taking our country back,’” Hall explains.

“This caused almost an international controversy,” Peterson comments. “Almost every cable show, every podcast, was talking about this tweet.”

“As soon as I saw it, I was laughing hysterically,” he continues, adding, “because I knew the left was going to go crazy and say Trump is some kind of dictator and a bunch of other garbage.”

