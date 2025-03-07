New poll: Americans LOVED Trump's speech — Democrats in total shock

Democrats may be telling themselves that President Trump’s first address to Congress was a disaster, but that’s not what the polls are saying.

According to a CBS/YouGov poll, a whopping 76% of viewers approved of Trump’s speech.

“Speaking of the president, he just passed me a note while I’m standing here. He wanted me to hold this up. This is the poll that I cited, the CBS/YouGov poll that shows that 76% of those who watched the president’s speech last night approved of his speech,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said triumphantly.

“So it goes to my earlier point that I made in my monologue about how incredibly sad it is that we have a modern-day Democrat Party who is so severely out of touch with the American public,” Leavitt added.

The same poll revealed that 63% of viewers felt Trump spent a lot of time on issues they cared about, and 68% said the speech made them feel “hopeful.” Only 20% of overall respondents said that the speech made them feel “angry” or “worried.”

The majority of viewers also liked President Trump’s plan for Ukraine, immigration, wasteful spending, and tariffs, and 76% approved of his decision to remove Congressman Al Green of Texas (D) for interrupting the speech.

“A new era for America,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” says. “That’s the vision that President Trump laid out in his historic address to Congress. It was filled with optimism and bold promises, and he painted a picture of a golden age ahead, one of prosperity and strength and renewed American leadership.”

Blaze News politics reporter Rebeka Zeljko couldn’t agree more.

“You saw all of the Republicans really united behind the president and cheering him on. Of course, you also saw the Democrats protesting pretty much every single thing that he possibly had to say, but that aside, the reception across America was extremely positive,” Zeljko tells Savage.

“The viewers that saw the speech last night overwhelmingly had positive things to say about the speech, and so to your point, I mean, it really feels like America is in this golden age,” she adds.

