Trump vs. RFK: Where do they stand on the vaccine fight?

Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. is shaking up Washington by cutting vaccine funding, challenging Big Pharma, and pushing to yank the COVID shot off the U.S. market — while President Trump continues to champion Operation Warp Speed.

RFK’s latest moves were featured in an article in Newsweek, which appears to be what the president is responding to.

“Despite COVID, which was a very unfortunate situation for the whole world, we did a great job with it. Never got the credit for the job we did. Operation Warp Speed, people say, is one of the greatest achievements ever, in politics or in the military, because it was almost a military procedure,” President Trump said during a recent cabinet meeting.

“But everybody, including Putin, said that Operation Warp Speed, what you did with that, nobody can believe it. And we did a great job,” he added.

“It looks like HHS, they’re like, ‘Hey, you know what? We’ve gotten rid of some of the other vaccine stuff. You can’t give this to kids or pregnant women anymore.’ And, you know, sometimes you just want to leak some information out there,” BlazeTV host Jill Savage tells Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

“And Donald Trump heard that, and at his press conference, I mean, you just heard the reaction,” she adds.

“Yeah, that’s expected,” Bedford says. “That’s kind of an amateur move from HHS when you’re dealing with President Trump, who’s not like most other people.”

“The secretary of defense has found this out, for example, when he went ahead of the president on putting off arms shipments to Ukraine. This is something that was actually on the president’s agenda, but it wasn’t the right time with the president’s negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, and he was extremely irritated that there was a rollout beforehand,” he continues.

As for RFK’s moves, Bedford believes he’s taking it “a bridge too far.”

“He ought to take warning, and he ought to probably back off and figure out a different way, because if he does want to get this done, then leaking it to Newsweek, leaking it to liberal reporters and not going through the proper [channels] and convincing the president,” Bedford explains, “well, that’s not the way to do it.”

“That’s actually the way to lose your job,” he adds.

