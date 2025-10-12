7 Reasons to be brave: Allie Beth Stuckey’s powerful call at Share the Arrows

The fragrance of revival has been drifting like incense across the nation ever since the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, . This feeling took physical form yesterday when 6,500 women from all over the country gathered in Allen, Texas, for Allie Beth Stuckey’s Share the Arrows conference.

After a day filled with worship led by Francesca Battistelli and lots of encouraging talks from some of the most prominent voices in conservative evangelicalism, including Alisa Childers, Jinger Vuolo, and Katy Faust, Allie took the stage to close out the event with a speech on something we desperately need if we want to keep this revival burning: bravery.

“Whether we die surrounded by our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren or whether we die young as a martyr, like Charlie, may it be said of us: she was brave for the Gospel until her final breath,” Allie declared.

While bravery is certainly a difficult road, we have “seven reasons” to be brave, she said.

1. Jesus was brave.

Although Jesus was fully God, he was also fully man, which means he needed bravery, Allie explained. He faced persecution, loss, grief, and pain, but because of his unparalleled love for humanity, He faced a criminal’s brutal death with courage.

Allie emphasized, “Jesus modeled godly bravery for us when he went willingly to the cross, even though he dreaded the pain that he would have to endure.”

In Matthew 16:33, Jesus encourages believers to face their own inevitable tribulation with bravery: “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."

How do we take heart in today’s modern world? We do what Christ followers have always done in the face of trial: “We do what God calls us to do, even when it’s painful, even when it’s unpopular, even when it’s scary, even when it requires sacrifice, even when we lose friends and we lose family and we lose jobs,” Allie affirmed.

2. The Holy Spirit empowers us to be brave

For Christians who fear they don’t have the courage to be brave, Allie reminded them that bravery comes not from our own strength but from the power of the Holy Spirit.

She noted, “When Jesus leaves this Earth, when he ascends to be at the right hand of the Father, he says, ‘I’m not leaving you alone. I’m leaving you with a Helper.’”

We were given the Holy Spirit because God, who created us, knows our limitations. “God made you not enough. He made you fallible. He made you finite so that you depend on Him,” Allie stated. This dependence isn’t just for salvation; it’s for the trials we face every day. But through the power of the Spirit, we can face our giants with courage.

3. God commands us to be brave.

God’s call for our bravery echoes in Scripture’s most repeated command: “Do not fear.”

In Isaiah 41:10, God tells us why we can be brave: “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

In Matthew 10:28, He reminds us that while our bodies can be killed, our souls are His: “Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul.”

Whether facing literal death or the loss of human approval, Christians stride in bravery, anchored by God’s eternal strength.

Allie asserted, “The fear of the Lord is how we live, not the fear of man.”

4. God, not man, determines our day of death

To Christians who fear death, Allie reminded them that God numbers our days before we’re even born. To step out in bravery doesn’t change this.

God “is never looking down and wondering, ‘how did that happen?’” she said. “The tragic day that Charlie was assassinated – God had already pre-ordained that day to be the day that Charlie went to glory before Charlie was born.”

Quoting Scottish Presbyterian evangelist John Gibson Paton, who brought the Gospel to pagan tribes on islands in the Indian Ocean despite extreme hostility, Allie read: “I realized that I was immortal until my master’s work with me was done. The assurance came to me, as if a voice out of Heaven had spoken, that not a musket would be fired to wound us, not a club prevail to break our bones, not a spear leave the hand in which it was held vibrating to be thrown, not an arrow leave the bow, or be made ready to be loosed against us, without the permission of our Father in Heaven.”

“The day of your death is determined by God, so be bold,” Allie urged.

5. The day of victory is determined by God

Isaiah 25:8-9 tells us that “[God] will swallow up death forever; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from all faces, and the reproach of his people he will take away from all the earth…It will be said on that day, 'Behold, this is our God; we have waited for him, that he might save us.’”

We can be brave because this is the future we look forward to, Allie encouraged.

6. Bravery is the Christian heritage

For millennia, brave Christians have carried the good news of Jesus to the ends of the earth, fearlessly facing persecution, martyrdom, and cultural hostility.

Allie gave the example of Sabina Wurmbrand – a Jewish-born Christian missionary, evangelist, and human rights advocate, who boldly preached the gospel during the brutal Stalinist era in Romania. The wife of a pastor, Sabina helped run her husband’s underground ministry amid communist persecution. Even though she faced imprisonment, slave labor, and surveillance for her evangelism, she continued sharing the message of Jesus Christ with oppressed believers, Soviet soldiers, and even prison guards – many of whom came to faith through her witness. After Sabini and her husband fled to America, they founded Voice of the Martyrs, an organization dedicated to supporting persecuted Christians worldwide by providing Bibles, aid, and advocacy.

Sabini’s story is one of many Christians whose bravery emboldened them to preach the gospel fearlessly despite persecution, imprisonment, and the shadow of death. In her memoir, she wrote, “Courage is not the absence of fear but the will to do what is right in spite of it.”

“That is our heritage as Christians,” Allie proclaimed.

7. The Gospel is worth it

“All of us are called to take risks for the gospel,” Allie stressed.

It doesn’t always look like starting a podcast or running for office. Standing up for Jesus is the work of stay at home moms and CEOs alike.

“The body of Christ and the kingdom of God is built on the unseen and unsung radiant obedience of Christians who believe with everything in them that the Gospel is worth it,” Allie concluded.

In a world craving courage, Allie’s charge at Share the Arrows ignited a spark, urging every woman present to embrace the fearless legacy of Christian bravery and carry the gospel’s light, no matter the cost.

