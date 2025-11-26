'Ridiculous charade': Bill O'Reilly torches Democrat senator over 'seditious' political stunt

Bill O'Reilly ripped into Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona over his involvement in left-wing lawmakers' most recent political stunt.

Kelly and five other Democratic senators put out a video calling on military members to disobey "unlawful" orders from the commander in chief, President Donald Trump. Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, who reportedly orchestrated the video, admitted herself that she is not aware of any "unlawful" orders issued by the administration.

'If you're a responsible legislator, you don't make things up.'

Kelly, who has an extensive military background, came under fire alongside his colleagues, with Trump and his allies branding the video "seditious."

"I think the whole thing is contrived," O'Reilly said. "I'm disappointed with Sen. Kelly. I think that he made a huge mistake by getting involved with this ridiculous charade."

Because Kelly is a retired Navy commander, the Democratic senator is still subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, landing him an investigation from the Department of War.

"All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful," a DOW statement reads. "A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order."

O'Reilly said Kelly's irresponsible involvement in the Democrats' political stunt was purely motivated by partisan affiliation.

"If you're a responsible legislator, you don't make things up," O'Reilly said. "So if you don't have an illegal order, then why are you talking about an illegal order? For what? What is the reason?"

"There's only one," O'Reilly added. "To embarrass Trump. To whip up hatred against Trump. That's why they did it. I guess they didn't have anything else to do on Monday."

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Kelly's military background should have prevented him from such a public misstep, according to O'Reilly.

"But why would Kelly, who has a distinguished record both in the military and in Congress, why would he be part of it?" O'Reilly asked. "What's the up side? And then, when all hell breaks loose, you weren't expecting that backlash? ... If they didn't, they should retire."

"What are you, 7 years old? When you go in there and tell the U.S. military not to obey orders because they may be 'unlawful,' you're going to get push back."

