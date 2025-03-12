USAID official goes rogue — orders BURNING of key documents

It appears Politico has committed what “Blaze News Tonight’s” Jill Savage calls “a random act of journalism.”

In a recent article titled “USAID official tells staffers: Shred and burn your documents,” the outlet spread the word that USAID senior official Erica Carr instructed staffers to destroy documents, many of which contain sensitive information.

According to Politico’s report, Carr’s email included the line: “Shred as many documents first, and reserve the burn bags for when the shredder becomes unavailable or needs a break.”

“Now, I'm not a legal expert, but I don't think this is how you're supposed to be doing things right now,” says Jill.

“My understanding is that if you're issuing orders like that, then you're putting yourself in grave legal jeopardy,” said Blaze News senior politics editor and Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford. “A forensic investigator will be able to find a lot of these documents, and then you've got the worst of both worlds ... the cover-up” and “the original documents themselves.”

“Who are they working with? What are they trying to cover up?” he asks.

Blaze News editor in chief and “Blaze News Tonight” co-host Matthew Peterson hopes to see “lots of action” when it comes to this mass shredding effort at USAID.

To hear more about the scandal, watch the episode above.

