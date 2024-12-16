Why we should root for AOC in her coup against Democrat House leadership

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is in our headlines, it’s almost always for something negative. She is a far-left Hamas apologist who advocates for the rights of biological men to use women’s bathrooms and perpetuates the Trump-is-a-fascist narrative .

Despite her obvious flaws, AOC’s decision to challenge Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) for ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform might be a good thing, according to Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford.

In his recent article , Bedford compared the two candidates. “AOC is a young firebrand and a household name” who “riles up the base,” while “Connolly is a white man in his mid-70s who is battling stomach cancer.”

Now he joins Jill Savage on “Blaze News Tonight” to explain why the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee is such an important role and why he believes AOC is preferable to Connolly.

“The ranking member of Oversight's job is to essentially investigate and oversee the executive branch,” says Bedford.

“It is an important role, and it's one that people can either use simply to raise their profile and make a lot of noise and to go on their cable channels … and rile up their base and raise money, or they can use it to be a little more studious, a little more serious, and really dig into and cause trouble for whoever is running the executive at that moment,” he explains.

AOC falls into the first category, while Connolly falls into the second, Bedford explains.

“If you want the least done, then you probably want Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in that position. She's very vocal; she jumps around; she dances at rallies,” he says. “She's someone who's a lot of bark but I would say less serious in the bite.”

Her “much more serious” opponent, on the other hand, “had spent 10 years in Senate Oversight as a staffer by the time [AOC] was born,” says Bedford. “If you're in the administration and you don't want the Democrats causing you too much trouble, you would not prefer [Connolly] to be the guy who's watching over you.”

On top of that, he’s also “backed by Nancy Pelosi.”

When it comes to the “Resistance 2.0,” Bedford would much prefer AOC’s “yelling to the base and throwing dance parties” to Connolly’s “more substantive investigations.”

