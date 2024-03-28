Need a laugh? We got you. Introducing ‘Agua Donkeys’ – the best pool-maintenance-related comedy ever produced

When wokeness entered the entertainment industry chat, it began trolling anything and everything it deemed unsuitable for the new progressive narrative — including comedy.

How long has it been since you’ve seen a genuinely good comedy film — one that had you laughing until your sides hurt?

For us at Blaze Media, it’s been too long. So, we’re doing something about it.

Last year, we brought you “Re-Opening,” a sidesplitting mockumentary about a theater company trying to reopen amid the pandemic.

And this year, we’re proud to present “Agua Donkeys,” the tale of two pool bros spending the summer chasing good vibes and the girl of their dreams — all at the expense of actually cleaning pools.

It’s a “Napoleon Dynamite” meets “Dumb and Dumber” kind of experience and one you don’t want to miss.

