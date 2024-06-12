NEW Blaze Originals documentary 'Voter Fraud Exposed: How Elections Can Be Stolen' STREAMING NOW

© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
June 12, 2024
Since the founding, America’s government has been a beacon of success to the rest of the world. Many other countries have modeled their government after the principles instilled in the United States’ Constitution. The American system is based on representative democracy where one person gets one vote.
But the tides have turned.
Not only is the rest of the world watching America teeter on the precipice of collapse, but Americans themselves are rapidly losing faith in our system — especially when it comes to elections.
But this waning trust isn’t due to a flawed system but rather to the flawed people who are abusing and undermining it.
Many Americans believe the 2020 election was rife with fraud and suspect the 2024 election will be, too. But it’s not just Republicans that have called into question past elections. From Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump, politicians on both sides of the aisle have claimed stolen elections and voter fraud time and time again.
That’s why Sara Gonzales and the Blaze Originals team headed to Michigan — the highly crucial swing state that completely transformed its election laws after Trump won the 2016 presidential election — to find out what’s going on behind the scenes.
The crew exposes how figures like George Soros are funding secretary of state campaigns and then wealthy nonprofit groups are embedding liberal activists in these offices to facilitate bad policies, such as voting in multiple states, voting without a valid signature or permanent address, and leaving dead voters on the rolls, among others.
