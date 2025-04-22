Here’s the ‘Truth About January 6’

Over the last four years, more and more information about what really went down on January 6, 2021, has trickled out. From FBI involvement to Capitol Police possible perjury, Blaze Media has been unveiling the bombshells that shatter the left’s anti-Trump insurrectionist narrative.

In our final episode of “The Truth About January 6,” BlazeTV is blowing that narrative wide open. We’ve got Capitol surveillance footage, conflicting timelines, and serious questions about Officer Harry Dunn’s story — the one he used to get rich and famous.

Blaze Media investigative reporter Steve Baker, who has studied Dunn’s every move for the last year and a half, says this exposé “will contradict everything he’s ever said about that day.”

In this episode, Baker dismantles Dunn’s story from beginning to end. From Dunn's morning briefing and his violent encounters with protesters to his efforts to save Rosanne Boyland and the tirade of racial slurs that drove him to weep, Baker, armed with ample video footage, shows that none of it ever happened.

“There is no other conclusion that can be made: Dunn is either a pathological liar, or he’s been conscripted by the left-wing establishment in D.C. to support their narrative,” says Baker.

The left’s lie that Officer Dunn is a “hero” deserving of praise ends with the release of “A Day in the Life of Harry Dunn: Part Three.”

