Join the revival: Blaze Media's Sunday church series launches this weekend

The Christian faith has been a guiding light in America’s story, from the courage and conviction of our nation’s founders to the vibrant communities of today. But it’s far more than a historical cornerstone. Faith remains a vital force today, uniting people through shared values, hope, and a deep love for the principles that make America extraordinary.



Today, a renewed hunger for faith is stirring across the nation. From rising Bible sales to growing interest in spiritual content, people are seeking connection and meaning like never before. Blaze Media is thrilled to meet this moment with our “Sunday Revival” series, bringing inspiring Sunday services from prominent pastors directly to your screen, fostering faith and community wherever you are.

Starting this Sunday, August 24, BlazeTV+ subscribers can access full church services on demand every Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, available under the “Sunday Revival” show playlist.

Sunday’s launch will offer church services from:

Prestonwood Baptist Church, led by Pastor Jack Graham

World Outreach Church, led by Pastor Allen Jackson

Lakepointe Church, led by Pastor Josh Howerton

Godspeak Calvary Chapel, led by Pastor Rob McCoy

To offer the most enriching experience for our audience, we plan to expand this lineup with additional services featuring America’s most trusted Christian leaders.

It is our sincerest hope that you will join us on Sunday mornings for worship and teaching that grounds us in truth and reminds us of where our hope lies despite the world’s brokenness.

To get a taste of our “Sunday Revival” series, check out the trailer below.