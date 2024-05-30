‘The Coverup’ exposes Fauci and his cabal’s lies about the COVID-19 pandemic

Beginning in March 2020, governments, academics, social media companies, mainstream media, power-hungry bureaucrats, and globalists colluded to drive the narrative of the COVID-19 epidemic. Anyone, whether a concerned citizen, a democratically elected politician, or even a distinguished epidemiologist, going against that narrative needed to be silenced and discredited as quickly as possible.

That same cabal, led by people such as former NIAID director Anthony Fauci, has spent years lying, obfuscating, and avoiding consequences for its actions. The members can hide no more.

'That’s the one thing shadowy bureaucratic schemers like Anthony Fauci cannot withstand — exposure to sunlight.'

Armed with the facts, BlazeTV host Matt Kibbe and his team at Free the People have spent months investigating the origins of the COVID-19 virus and the extreme lengths to which the government, the media, academics, and public health bureaucrats went to prevent anyone from so much as questioning the official narrative.

On Thursday, May 30, Blaze Media released the first episode in a new docuseries, “The Coverup,” hosted by Kibbe and produced by Free the People. Part political thriller, part true crime investigation, “The Coverup” sheds light on the dissident voices that the corporate media, at the behest of government, tried to silence.

Kibbe told Blaze Media, “Free the People produced ‘The Coverup’ to shine light on the shadowy government figures who caused so much pain and suffering with their tyrannical overreach during the pandemic. They would rather we not uncover what really happened. They want us to just move on.” He added, “Unfortunately for them, I’m not going to let that happen.”

Kibbe continued, “As someone who has been fighting big government for most of my career, this fight is the most crucial one. I want to expose their unethical motives and wildly dangerous actions and figure out who really pulls the strings behind the curtain of the pandemic industrial complex. Because they’re not going to stop. The power is too intoxicating.”

“They will stop at nothing to demonize and destroy anyone brave enough to ask the right questions. This investigative series from Blaze Media and Free the People will arm alarmed citizens with the truth, and that’s the one thing shadowy bureaucratic schemers like Anthony Fauci cannot withstand — exposure to sunlight,” Kibbe concluded.

The series features insights from infectious disease experts who authored the Great Barrington Declaration, pushing back against the wisdom and efficacy of lockdowns. You’ll hear stories from inside the White House Coronavirus Task Force about why the president’s advisers were so committed to the natural origin explanation of the virus. Journalists will explain why they were silenced on social media for attempting to do their jobs, asking questions instead of marching in lockstep with the administration’s talking points. And the lone senator who has dared to demand accountability and transparency from his colleagues, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, will describe the steps he’s taking to get to the bottom of the COVID cover-up and to hold those responsible accountable.

On Monday, Anthony Fauci will appear once again before a congressional committee and try to deflect, deny, and delay any accountability he should face for his actions during the pandemic. On May 30, you can begin to arm yourself with the facts to fight back against his false narrative.

The first episode of “The Coverup” will premiere on Thursday, May 30, on BlazeTV and features Stanford University medical professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the man Anthony Fauci and his sidekick Francis Collins dismissed as a “fringe epidemiologist.”

“The Coverup” is available exclusively on BlazeTV. If you aren’t a BlazeTV+ subscriber, visit FauciCoverup.com and use code FauciLied for $30 off your first year of BlazeTV+.