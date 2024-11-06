Blaze hosts react: Why Trump’s VICTORY is nothing short of a ‘miracle’

Last night was undoubtedly one of the most incredible nights in United States history.

As Kamala Harris’ so-called “blue wall” collapsed, and Donald Trump gained the lead in several key battleground states, Americans across the country sat glued to their televisions and refreshing their X feeds to see if we’d have endless war or affordable groceries.

Glenn Beck believes the outcome is nothing short of a miracle.

“We are truly living something that is going to be read about for a very, very long time,” Glenn tells the BlazeTV panel. “We’re sitting here, witnessing something, I think a miracle, is something that most Americans have never seen before.”

“Most Americans have not lived through a candidate being persecuted like Donald Trump has been, and then shot, and called Hitler for six years, and then wins an election,” he adds.

While Kamala has yet to concede, some Democrats who were extremely vocal against Donald Trump have congratulated him on the presidency, including Mark Cuban — who Trump had recently called a loser and a bad golfer.

“Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well. #Godspeed,” Cuban wrote in a post on X after Pennsylvania was called for the former president.

“Mark Cuban, who just five minutes ago was telling us that all women who supported Trump or surrounded Trump were, you know, weak and stupid,” Sara Gonzales comments.

However, one of the most exciting social media posts belonged to Elon Musk, who moments after Trump’s victory posted, “You are the media now.”

“It’s true,” Glenn says in response. “They’ve eviscerated themselves.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.