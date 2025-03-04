© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
WATCH LIVE: Blaze Media’s coverage of President Trump’s first address to Congress since his historic return to the White House
March 04, 2025
Tonight, President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress in his first presidential address since returning to the White House. Certainly there is much to talk about, as his administration has moved with incredible speed, executing Trump’s promised America First agenda.
It’s a night you won’t want to miss!
Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, tune in to Blaze Media as we celebrate the golden age of America and the incredible wins of President Donald Trump’s second term before we turn to his first address to Congress as the 47th president.
LIVE: Trump's Address to Congress: Blaze Media Reacts
Our powerhouse panel will include Glenn Beck, Stu Burguiere, Liz Wheeler, Steve Deace, Allie Beth Stuckey, Matthew Peterson, Jill Savage, and Christopher Bedford, who will break down the victories, share plenty of laughs, and look ahead to what’s next.
We are taking your questions LIVE during this event, but ONLY over on BlazeTV. If you aren’t yet a subscriber, get your subscription now and join our community of freedom fighters as we dive even deeper into what Trump’s speech means for the exciting days ahead.
For a limited time, we’re offering $47 off your first year of BlazeTV+ with promo code “47”. Go to BlazeTV to grab your subscription before this deal is gone.
Tune in with us at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight on YouTube, Facebook, or BlazeTV and join the celebration of America’s golden age!
