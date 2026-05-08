'RED FLAG': James Talarico told his 6th-grade students to CALL him?

Democrat James Talarico wasn’t always a politician.

When he was 21 years old, he was a sixth-grade teacher — and considering the comments he has made about transgender children in the past, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes it’s worth digging into.

Gonzales found an old Facebook page dedicated to “Mr. Talarico,” where his 11- and 12-year-old students could gather to ask questions.

“This is already weird to me, in my opinion, to create a Facebook page for your students, because they’re 11. They shouldn’t be on Facebook,” Gonzales says.

But it gets worse.

“James Talarico frequently encouraged his young sixth-grade students to call his cell phone if they have any questions,” Gonzales explains, pulling up an old post from 2012.

“Read Chapter 11 in Hunger Games this weekend. Activity 2.11 is due on Monday. Call my cell or comment on this post if you have any questions,” Talarico’s post reads.

“How was he able to keep his employment doing this publicly?” Gonzales asks, pointing out that he even left his personal phone number on some posts.

“I’m just interested in asking what the hell was going on at that school, in that class, where Mr. Talarico is inviting 11- and 12-year-olds to call him on the phone,” she says, pointing out that in any other situation, his behavior would be a “red flag.”

“At worst, it is predatory behavior. At best, it is horrible judgment and horrible boundaries with young children,” she adds.

In another post on his Facebook page, Talarico wrote, “Looking forward to spending my birthday with the 6th grade boys at UT tomorrow!”

“Is that normal for a 21-year-old male? Gonzales asks. “Is that normal for a 21-year-old male to post on Facebook?”

“That is weird,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.