Sara Gonzales exposes CAIR’s latest ploy to turn Texas students into ‘little soldiers’ for Islam

BlazeTV host and investigative journalist Sara Gonzales has been extensively reporting on what she describes as the “Islamification of Texas” — the deliberate spread of Islamic influence in the state through mosques, schools distributing Qurans, hijabs, and other Sharia materials, taxpayer-funded Islamic institutions, "Sharia compounds," halal practices, and cultural accommodations at the expense of traditional Texas and American values.

On this episode of “Come and Take It,” Sara exposes the Council on American-Islamic Relations — which Texas has designated as a foreign terrorist organization — for pushing whitewashed lessons about Islam to be included in Texas curriculum.

“Islamists have come to conquer. They can’t conquer without brainwashing the youth. ... When you do that, you can indoctrinate little soldiers one generation at a time,” says Sara.

One way they accomplish this, she explains, is by changing the curriculum so that Islam is presented as “beautiful and flowery and tolerant and diverse,” while “the beatings, the honor killings, the terror, the Islamic slave trade ... the third-world mentality” are intentionally omitted.

Last week, the Texas State Board of Education held its key April 2026 meeting for first reading/approval of the new social studies and reading curriculum changes set to take place in 2030.

CAIR representatives made an unexpected appearance and testified, urging the board to reject what they called "biased" revisions to the social studies TEKS that they argued unfairly link Islam to terrorism and downplay Muslim contributions to history.

According to Texas-based news outlet Texas Scorecard , “One of [CAIR’s] arguments was that the standards ‘lack a definition of terrorism and falsely associate it with one religion by using the controversial phrase ‘radical Islam.'"

Sara agrees that “radical Islam” is a controversial phrase but not for the same reason CAIR thinks it is. “It is a little redundant to say radical Islam because the entirety of Islam is inherently radical,” she says.

During the meeting, CAIR-Austin Operations Manager Shaimaa Zayan argued, “When terrorism is not clearly defined and used only in association with Muslims, we ignite hate and prejudice against the Texas Muslim community. Definitions and labels matter, and our students deserve standards that help them objectively and critically evaluate both historical and current events.”

But Sara says it doesn’t ignite hate and prejudice but rather rightful “fear and trepidation” based on Islam’s long history of terrorism.

“Your entire ideology essentially calls for terrorism, and you guys have your [feelings] hurt because we give you credit for that?” she counters. “It's in your books. It's in your teachings. If you don't like it, I don't know ... go consult Allah or whatever.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.