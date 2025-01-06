Andrew Tate's ‘absolutely demonic’ worldview will RUIN lives

Once the most Googled man on the planet, Andrew Tate has now fallen far off his generational run, and Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” thinks it’s about time.

“Andrew Tate. The influencer, the pump, the OnlyFans manipulator, the guy facing imprisonment in Romania. He’s a really wicked man; he is a devilish man, pushing a line of deceit that is really, really subversive and manipulative,” Whitlock says before reading one of Tate’s Christmastime posts on X.

“The real redpill about race that nobody ever says: White people are doomed to fail because they’re the only race that cares about what women think and say. Result? Liberalism. LGBT. Birth Rate declines. The list goes on,” Tate wrote.

Tate went on to say that “every white woman alive fantasizes about a black man” and that “the winning races simply ignore what women think completely and use them for children only.”

“That is pure wickedness,” Whitlock comments. “That is a kernel of truth, that men must quit pandering to the emotions of women and then using that as a jumping off point to promote irresponsible, immoral, chaotic behavior that leads to more and more chaos and more unfathered, unparented kids.”

“I do not understand how anybody defends Andrew Tate at this point. I’ve never been someone that’s defended Andrew Tate. I’ve seen others try to find or try to promote that there’s some sort of redeeming quality to Andrew Tate, that he’s being set up and being persecuted because he’s a real man and he promotes masculinity.”

“No, this is wickedness. This is stupidity. These are outright lies,” he continues. “He is a distraction, and unfortunately, there are men who will buy this stuff. This whole manosphere, this whole red pill.”

And those people are being led down a path diametrically opposed to the one they claim to believe in.

“This post is demonic. Absolutely demonic,” Whitlock says. “If you’re a heterosexual, Christian black man, your number one ally outside of other heterosexual, Christian black men, outside of them, it’s the Evangelical, heterosexual, Christian white man.”

“That is your ally. Andrew Tate is trying to lead you away from your actual ally, any Christian man that’s trying to pursue holiness, trying to pursue righteousness. That is your ally,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.