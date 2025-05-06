Bill Belichick’s fortune ‘sucked dry’ by 24-year-old girlfriend

Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick is all over the news once again, but this time it's not for a Super Bowl win. Rather, it’s because Belichicks’s 24-year-old girlfriend appeared controlling in an interview with CBS News — which the pair are now trying to downplay.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday morning to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning; Lessons from My Life in Football.’ Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon and Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced,” he continued. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

“She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021,” he added.

Belichick went on to say the clips had been “selectively edited” to “suggest a false narrative that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation.”

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” believes that Belichick really did agree to a conversation about his book, but CBS saw a more lucrative opportunity with Belichick’s “sugar baby there.”

However, he doesn’t believe Belichick’s decision to date the 24-year-old is a wise one.

“I look at Bill Belichick’s lack of wisdom, and it’s amazing,” Whitlock says, noting that a recent New York Post article details Hudson’s $8 million real estate portfolio that she put together since meeting Belichick.

“She just started buying property in 2023 and getting loans for property, and this is all spelled out in the New York Post. And Bill Belichick saying they met in 2021. My math is right — that’s four years ago, and that makes her, if my math is correct, 20 at that time,” he continues.

“Bill Belichick would have been 69, and he met a 20-year-old on a plane, and by 2023 she started acquiring real estate property,” he adds.

Basically, Whitlock believes Belichick has fallen for Hudson’s scheme.

“I don’t know if Jordon Hudson is an escort, a pro. I do know she’s a young woman that is taking advantage of a 73-year-old man who’s in a full-blown life crisis because of his failure with dealing with the aftermath of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots,” Whitlock says.

“This man is incredibly insecure, and this woman is taking advantage of it,” he adds.

