Brittney Griner’s optics RUINED by Caitlin Clark fans

In the middle of a halftime interview, WNBA star Brittney Griner interrupted the conversations to yell at the referees for “blowing a call” and revealed her true colors to fans all over the country.

“No one wants to see that,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock tells BlazeTV contributor Steve Kim on “Fearless.” “And look, I’m going to be hypocritical, or double standard, if that were a man in a men’s league, I think people would be more tolerant of it.”

“But to see women behaving that way, behaving as men, being as profane, trying to be as intimidating,” Whitlock continues, “This is why they don’t want fans like me paying attention. That kind of stuff could go on in the old days, and it would be a tree falling in the woods. No one would complain because no one saw it.”

“So you’re not a fan of her being authentically Brittney,” Kim responds.

In another clip of Griner during a game against the Indiana Fever, it appears that she’s saying something negative about “white girls” through lip reading and clear anger through her body language.

Kim doesn’t believe it matters what Griner said as it’s during a heated game, and Whitlock agrees — but notes the fallout would be different for someone like Caitlin Clark.

“Steve, I’m right there with you. It doesn’t matter to me what Brittney Griner said there in the heat of the moment. You’re absolutely right,” Whitlock says. “If Caitlin Clark’s on camera mouthing the words ‘black girl,’ it doesn’t matter in what context. She’d get strung up.”

“This is why they don’t want Caitlin Clark fans paying attention, because we’ll question things that previously would never be questioned,” he adds.

