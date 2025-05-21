Chicago mayor claims black people ‘are the most generous people on the planet’

In a viral video, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) decided to clap back at critics who accuse him of only hiring black people by claiming that black people are “the most generous people on the planet.”

“Some detractors that will push back on me and say, ‘You know the only thing that the mayor talks about is the hiring of black people.’ No, what I’m saying is when you hire our people, we always look out for everybody else. We are the most generous people on the planet,” Johnson said in an interview.

“So business and economic neighborhood development, the mayor is a black woman. Department of planning development is a black woman. Infrastructure deputy mayor is a black woman. Chief operations officer is a black man. Budget director is a black woman. Senior adviser is a black man,” he continued.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock of “Jason Whitlock Harmony” is not only unimpressed with Johnson’s statements, but worries this will only make things worse for black people.

“This kind of conversation and talk, very problematic, and sets the stage for white bigots, white nationalists, to get into office, to get into positions of power,” Whitlock says.

BlazeTV contributor Delano Squires is “not surprised.”

“This is Brandon Johnson’s MO. He makes Lori Lightfoot look like a fairly reasonable public executive, because if there ever was a person who personified racial idolatry, I think it’s Brandon Johnson,” Squires tells Whitlock and BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle.

“It seems to be the main thing that he likes to talk about, so I’m not surprised that he did this,” Squires continues, adding, “It’s not good coming from a public executive, and it’s the type of thing that casts doubt on the competency of the people that he hires.”

Squires also notes that in the interview, Johnson didn’t name any of his hires. Rather, he simply described them by the color of their skin.

“Which, again, goes to show you the depth of his thinking. But it’s the type of thing that’ll call into question their qualifications, because people will say, ‘Oh, all Mayor Johnson wants is somebody who has the right skin color,'” he explains.

“This is not the way you lead a city, and it’s not the way you lead a city in 21st-century America. This reminds me of how, maybe, you know, the old Irish or Italian politicians might have talked in the turn of the century when this sort of racial patronage was much more common,” he continues.

“This is the type of thing that can lead to a serious sort of backlash that I don’t think is good for anyone,” he adds.

