Did Caitlin Clark pander to the woke crowd in her 'SNL' appearance?

Like Tiger Woods, who made history over the weekend by making his 24th consecutive cut in the Masters tournament, Iowa Hawkeyes’ superstar Caitlin Clark will have her own chance at making history when she joins the WNBA.

“She has the chance to be the greatest women’s basketball player of all time,” says Jason Whitlock, who’s a huge Clark fan.

But there’s one problem: “The WNBA establishment – a group of mostly angry lesbians – hate Caitlin Clark.”

And it’s probably because “Caitlin Clark is the greatest force in sports” despite being “a white girl from Iowa,” says Jason. “She’s made me and others care about women’s basketball.”

“Many of her peers hate her out of sheer jealousy; many in corporate media hate her because of their racial idolatry; and a good percentage of fans don't like her for the exact same reason as the corporate media – Caitlin Clark is a true trailblazer,” he explains.

However, there’s one thing that “[raises] a caution flag” for Jason – and that is Clark’s recent appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

On the episode, Clark “rambled on about Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, Dawn Staley, Lisa Leslie, and Maya Moore and the WNBA legends she owes a debt to,” says Jason, who’s put off by the fact that she “only named black WNBA players.”

“Maybe all of her hoops heroes were black women,” he says. “Or maybe she was pandering.”

“The WNBA is as woke a sports league as there is on the planet, [and] Caitlin Clark is going to be under immense pressure to cosign whatever bogus narrative the WNBA promotes in support of the Democratic party and the BLM-LGBTQ alphabet mafia.”

Jason predicts that Clark “will be asked to pretend the WNBA players are underpaid because of systemic sexism. She’ll be asked to take a knee during the National Anthem if some random black criminal gets saucy with the police and gets capped.”

“Will Caitlin Clark fold and become the typical angry, feminist athlete?” he asks.

Clark donning a Nike jacket on her "SNL" segment is “our first clue,” according to Jason.

To hear more of his predictions on Clark’s future with the WNBA, watch the clip below and check out his latest article.

