Don Lemon SLAMS black MAGA supporters: 'Can't be rational'

As Don Lemon fades into obscurity, he can’t help but make a few ridiculous comments on his way out. Most recently, it was in the form of shocking claims on Bill Maher’s podcast about black Trump supporters.

“Not all black Republicans, but when I see a black MAGA person who is carrying Donald Trump’s water and they know that he’s lying, it is the shortest line to the front,” Lemon told Maher on his podcast.

“If you become a black MAGA person, it’s like, ‘Whoa, let’s book this person, let’s put him on television,’” Lemon continued.

“So you don’t think you can be a sincere black MAGA person?” Maher asked.

“I don’t think that you can be a rational MAGA, be black and be a rational MAGA person. I think you can be black and be a Republican,” Lemon responded.

“I think they would find that very insulting,” Maher replied.

“Well, I mean, the truth is often insulting,” Lemon said.

Jason Whitlock and Shemeka Michelle of “Fearless” wouldn’t expect any less from Lemon, noting that it's because he believes there was no time that America was "great" in the past.

"He's arguing like, 'Hey, how can you black people be MAGA, make America great again, because you're now saying that there was some time in the past when America was great.' And Don Lemon completely rejects that and thinks that we should all think that."

"Because if we go back, there was a time when same-sex marriage was illegal, and he's a gay person," he adds.

