First gay president? Obama EXPOSED as ‘a plant’ for the LGBTQ agenda

When Barack Obama was elected to the presidency in 2008, the black community saw him as a beacon of hope.

However, after eight years in office, it became apparent that he did significantly more for the LGBTQ community than for black people — and Dr. Umar Johnson isn’t letting anyone forget it.

“One of the reasons Barack Obama was made president is so he could normalize the LGBTQ agenda in the black community,” Johnson said in an interview on “The Sy Ari Not Sorry Show.” “Think about it. If George Bush tried to push homosexuality in the black community, we would have rejected him.”

“If Donald Trump tried to push homosexuality in the black community, we would have rejected him. You could only normalize that through a black face. Obama was made president to make it normal. When Barack Obama became president, homosexuality was not a mainstream issue, nor was it accepted as a mainstream alternative to the traditional family,” he continued.

“By the time he left office in ‘08, they were completely running everything,” Johnson said, recalling that he was canceled from doing his usual commencement speeches because he didn’t agree with LGBTQ messaging in general.

“What does LGBT have to do with my 10-minute speech motivating these 12th graders?” he asked, adding, “So I saw how not agreeing with the lifestyle could limit your opportunities in life.”

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” couldn’t agree more, calling Obama a “plant for the LGBTQIA+ silent p crowd.”

“I just have to tip my hat and say, hey man, I appreciate you saying that, because that breakdown of the consequences of not being on board with the LGBTQIA+ silent p alphabet mafia agenda, that’s what no one ever wants to talk about,” Whitlock says.

“I’m as toxic and as nuclear as you could possibly be, and it does cost you opportunities, and you sit around and you wonder why Stephen A. Smith or some of these other people, they always tip their hat and bow to the transgenders and the gay deal and all this other stuff,” he continues.

“‘Cause they know that’s the only way to keep the money flowing,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.