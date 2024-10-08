Getty Images
Is Aaron Rodgers' flop in New York due to age or injury? Jason Whitlock says NEITHER
October 08, 2024
Last NFL season, Jets fans rejoiced when celebrated quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Wisconsin for New York, but three snaps into the first game, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and was out for the rest of the year.
But now, a healed Rodgers is ready to take on the 2024 season — except it doesn’t appear that he is actually ready.
“The Jets can't score; Aaron Rodgers looks like a shell of himself; he's throwing interceptions; he cost the Jets the game [last Sunday],” says Jason Whitlock.
What’s going on? Is Rodgers’ age finally catching up to him? He is the oldest player in the NFL after all. Or was his Achilles injury a career-ender?
Jason says it’s something else entirely that’s causing Aaron Rodgers to backslide.
“Football and the quarterback position cannot be your side hustle, and that's what Aaron Rodgers has done to his football career,” says Jason. “The man spent the off season thinking about running for vice president with RFK; he spent the off season in Egypt rather than attending a mandatory OTA [Organized Team Activities].”
“He’s taken the game for granted, and this will not be a replay of the 2015 Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers,” he assures.
However, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets aren’t the only 2024 flops, according to Jason.
To hear his other predictions, watch the clip above.
