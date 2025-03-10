Jasmine Crockett fakes ‘ghetto’ persona for fame

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) may present herself as the “ghetto queen of Congress,” but an old video has resurfaced that shows it might all just be an act.

In the video, Crockett speaks in a calm and eloquent fashion, carefully choosing her words and remaining respectful to her interviewer.

“It’s just being fake,” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” says. “We have mastered the art of being fake in front of certain people for our benefit, or for performative reasons.”

“They took a little suburban black girl next door, cute face, went to a little private, I think, Catholic, predominantly white high school in St. Louis, and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to dress you up as a ‘yas queen’ from the ghetto when you get to Congress,’” he continues.

“And so she’s cursing and being loud, and she’s leaning into the fake eyelashes and the fingernails and all of that. It’s a clown show. We’ve seen it a million times,” he adds.

Shemeka Michelle agrees.

“Not only was Jasmine Felicia Crockett not this ghetto person when she was a state representative, she was born to a pastor and his wife,” says Michelle.

“So this, what she’s portraying, is not even the life that she actually lived. And we’ve known for a long time that it was a character,” she continues, noting that in other old videos from just five years ago, she was “a little bit chubbier, eyelashes weren’t as long and dramatic.”

“Now that’s all we see,” Michelle says. “Every time she opens her mouth, she’s cursing, or she has to hit her hands together constantly, showing us those long fingernails.”

“It’s a gimmick; it’s an act,” she adds.

