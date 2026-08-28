Jason Whitlock: Washington Post columnist FIRED, then REHIRED after disturbing Charlie Kirk death post

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah was rehired after her termination over social media posts about Charlie Kirk's assassination after taking the publication to court — and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is disappointed to hear it.

“This is a woman that had tweeted out some really negative things about the death of Charlie Kirk, and the Washington Post said, ‘Hey, we don’t need any of that.’ She was a columnist there covering race and culture,” Whitlock explains.

“She sued to get her job back, and this week, she won that lawsuit and has been reinstated,” he adds.

An article from the New York Times reported that “the Washington Post said in its termination letter that Ms. Attiah’s posts about Mr. Kirk had harmed ‘the integrity’ of the organization and violated standards requiring employees to use social media with civility and respect.”

“Ms. Attiah’s remarks about Mr. Kirk’s assassination, which she posted to the social network Bluesky on Sept. 10, the day he was shot, responded to the outpouring of grief after the shooting,” The Times continued.

"Refusing to tear my clothes and smear ashes on my face in performative mourning for a white man that espoused violence is … not the same as violence," she wrote in a post.

“She wrote this on a post on the day he was shot,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says in disbelief.

“I can’t blame the Washington Post for not wanting to be associated with Ms. Attiah. I’m not surprised that she sued, and I’m not surprised that some liberal judge, or some liberal court, reinstated her,” he continues.

And in a recent podcast episode, conservative commentator April Chapman made her case for why things like this happen.

“Y’all not gonna like this, but it is risky and full of hidden liabilities to hire a black woman. They tend to be difficult. Okay? They tend to be less compliant. They are more likely to file a lawsuit and cry racism or sexism or some other ‘ism’ as a way to extort money from a company,” Chapman said on her podcast "Unshakable."

“She will get the company embroiled in some lawsuit that never ends. And so you don’t have to take my word for it, but because of the lack of the accountability and the ethnic narcissism of most liberal black females, like you don’t really have this problem in conservative spaces with black women,” she continued.

“But since 92% of all black women are progressive and liberal and Marxist in their worldview, what I’m saying holds to be true,” she added.

“That’s amazing,” Whitlock says, adding, “particularly coming from a black woman.”

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