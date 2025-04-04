Jokić dominates, but NBA wants Shai as next MVP. WHY?

Jason Whitlock says the writing on the wall indicates that the NBA is secretly rooting against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is absolutely dominating the 2024-2025 season. Apparently, the league is looking for any reason to give the MVP award, which Jokic has won three times now, to the Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

What reason would the league have to suppress an athlete whose stats, historic feats, team impact, and versatility make him the obvious frontrunner in the MVP race?

Jason invites Jay Skapinac, sports commentator and host of the “Skap Attack,” on the show to share his thoughts.

“There was a pre-ordained movement to begin the season — an anything but Jokic movement in terms of the MVP. The writers simply don't want to give it to this guy for a fourth time,” says Skap.

While Shai is “a tremendous player” and “in his own right is having a historically great season ... it's just not as good as Jokic, and it's not as valuable as what Jokic is providing,” he adds.

Even though MVP awards have historically been chosen based on who the best player in the league is and not who the best player on the best team is, Shai is almost certain to win the award instead of Jokic, who “has been vilified by and large by large sectors of the mainstream media, particularly ESPN” and “Stephen A. Smith.”

“We might as well just wrap it up right now, just give Shai ... the MVP trophy,” sighs Skap, calling it “the worst MVP snub.”

Statistically speaking, the Thunder, he explains, are still a top team even without Shai on the court, but “if you take Jokic out of the equation,” suddenly the Nuggets are a bottom-of-the-league team, illustrating the center’s astronomical impact.

Why the scorn for Jokic? Could the league be denying him the award because a white man winning MVP four times doesn’t fit its DEI agenda?

