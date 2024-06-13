Jason Whitlock DESTROYS Joy Reid and Jemele Hill for Caitlin Clark HATE

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and fellow race-baiter Jemele Hill — whom Jason Whitlock calls "two delusional black queens" — made some recent comments about WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

Of course, these comments were as bigoted as they consistently claim others to be.



“Somebody very smart said to me recently that the challenge with women’s basketball is that most of the great players are black, but most of the stars are white,” Reid said to Hill. “And like you said, if there were charter flights, Britney Griner would not have ended up in the gulag, right?”

Whitlock is not a fan.

Not only does he note that Reid ridiculously blamed Griner’s arrest on the WNBA not having charter flights, but that both Reid and Hill are “trying desperately to look like white women.”

“Why do I bring this up? Because when I talk about bigotry over business, the bigotry and the hostility stems from [the fact that] these women hate themselves and hate that they’re not white women,” Whitlock says. “Why else would you put on some cheap wig, some horse's hair, over the top of your head to look like a white woman?”

"They're so full of jealousy and rage towards white women. Anybody that would hop on TV day after day with these ridiculous wigs on is telling you everything you need to know about their mentality as it relates to white women," he adds.

Reid then brought up the “marketability” of Caitlin Clark.

“This is a league that is largely, as you said, black women. It’s also largely LGBTQ. She’s a white, heterosexual woman. And so, if you’re trying to get white dads to go spend their money and buy season tickets, she seems like a marketing opportunity. How much of it is that?” Reid asks Hill.

“I don’t know why people find that to be controversial,” Hill answers, noting that while Clark is talented, “it helps that she’s white, straight, and from Iowa.”

“So, when you say that Caitlin Clark’s whiteness and the fact that she’s straight plays a role, underlining a role, in her popularity, that’s not a diss to Caitlin Clark. It’s just simply America,” she adds.

Again, Whitlock finds it interesting that while discussing Clark’s marketability due to the color of her skin, both Hill and Reid have altered their appearance to seem more white. Both of them have significantly lightened their hair to appear blonde.

“Here’s two black women, dressed as white women to be more marketable on TV. This is just facts,” Whitlock comments.

