'Racial Maddow': America heals as Joy Reid finally BOOTED from MSBNC

After four years under former President Joe Biden, America finally appears to be healing — and MSNBC’s firing of Joy Reid is the latest proof.

Reid doubled down hard on the woke agenda and spent years spewing the most racially divisive rhetoric across all of legacy media, and now MSNBC has pulled the plug on “The ReidOut,” which she hosted.

“This is a sign, a small sign, of progress,” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” comments, calling Reid “Racial Maddow” and a “weapon in the army of the people trying to destroy the patriarchy.”

“I’m not trying to demonize women,” he continues. “But I’m trying to demonize entitlement, and the entitlement mindset, that many of us, even those of us on the so-called ‘conservative side’, even those of us on the evangelical side — we’ve bought in to entitlement.”

“Every man that sits around and thinks to himself, ‘Aw, man, women had it really, really bad. They couldn't vote; oh, they weren’t allowed in the workplace; we owe them; our forefathers were terrible to women. They didn’t let them work; they didn’t let them vote,’” Whitlock says, “That mindset is what drives the entitlement of women.”

And a woman with that in her back pocket, Whitlock believes, has “the most dangerous mind on the planet.”

“And Joy Reid has a very entitled mindset, and that’s why her demise is being celebrated all over the internet and people are calling her the most racist person that’s ever been on major television in the last 40, 50 years,” he says.

“This woman sat on TV for four, five straight years, going after white people. Calling them every name in the book, calling black people with conservative and/or Christian values ‘coons,' 'Uncle Toms,’ every name in the book. How did this happen?” he asks. “Entitlement. The entitled mind.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.