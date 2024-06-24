Joy Reid ROASTED for finally dumping her ‘Trump haircut’

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” made an interesting observation about Joy Reid recently, and the MSNBC anchor seems to have noticed.

Whitlock noticed that while Reid and Jemele Hill continuously criticize white women — most recently WNBA star Caitlin Clark — they seem to be trying extremely hard to look like white women.

While Hill wore long blonde braids, Reid sported a short, boyish strawberry blonde cut that has since been dubbed her “Trump haircut.”

“Here’s two black women, dressed as white women to be more marketable on TV. This is just fact. Look at the fake hair that both of these women are wearing. Are they not trying to live up to some standard? Are they not trying to appear like white women to make themselves more marketable on TV?” Whitlock said.

Following Whitlock’s criticism, Reid appears to have done something about her hair.

“Joy Reid has cut her hair,” Whitlock says, triumphant.

“She took the wig off and either cut her hair or exposed what her real hair, what little real hair she has,” he adds.

“I actually appreciate the new look,” Shemeka Michelle chimes in. “I am sick of black women walking around constantly saying white women want to be them, but they’re in white women’s hair.”

“I was tired of looking at Joy Reid and her Trump hairdo,” she adds.

