‘Best president in my eyes’: Floyd Mayweather Goes FULL MAGA

Floyd Mayweather recently visited Fox Business, where he came out not just as a supporter of Trump but as a die-hard supporter of Trump.

“I’m happy, but we’re never happy. When we had Trump before, we didn’t appreciate him, but I think Trump is a great president. Actually, he’s the best president in my eyes. He’s the best president we ever had,” Mayweather said.

“A great businessman, and that’s what it’s about,” he continued. “Trump has done an amazing job, and a lot of people around America are upset, but no matter who goes in the White House, we’re always upset. And I think Trump is the man for the job. He’s the best president in my eyes.”

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is pleased, but not surprised.

“Floyd Mayweather jumping on the money team. Probably not that surprising, but I’m glad to see it. 'Cause, trust me, there’ll be a lot of, ‘How could Floyd Mayweather say the best president ever, doesn’t he know Barack Obama was president?’” Whitlock says.

“I think with most heterosexual men, black, white, green, whatever, if you’re a heterosexual man, you don’t really have a problem with Donald Trump, unless, and I’m sorry to say this, this will offend many of perhaps my friends and others, but unless you’re afraid of your woman,” he continues.

“Floyd Mayweather doesn’t have that fear, obviously, and the men that don’t have that fear are free to say what they actually think, and they’ll get their woman on board with what they actually think or they’ll find someone new,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.