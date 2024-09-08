Washington Commanders' SCANDAL exposed by undercover journalist; DEI is 'performative'

James O’Keefe has struck gold again, this time focusing his lens on the Washington Commanders.

The NFL team had famously changed their name from the Washington Redskins in an attempt to be politically correct, and after an undercover date set up with their VP of social media — it appears the woke rot is completely forced.

“Over 50% of our roster, right, is either white, religious, and God says, 'F*** the gays,' in their interpretation,” the VP told his undercover date. “Another big chunk is very low income African-American that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic.”

“That doesn’t mean they want to go on record with a video saying, ‘Come out to Pride parades,’” he added, as the investigative reporter asked, “Why not?”

“There’s some that are dumb as all hell, and there are others that are very smart. I think there’s also a sad but true reality that like some start smart and they get hit in the head so much, they don’t stay smart,” he said, adding that the more they get hit in the head, the more susceptible they are to “stupid conspiracy theories.”

The VP then called the fan base “high school-educated alcoholics,” “mouth breathers,” and “lower-class people.”

He went on to call the NFL’s social justice activism “performative.”

“It’s not done out of the goodness of their heart, morality; it’s done because George Floyd changed the game,” he said, adding, “The social justice efforts are a performance for the sake of public perception, and not because they want to actually push progress.”

“The NFL cares about the bottom line like any corporation above all else, and they don’t need to really pinch pennies because they make so much revenue,” he continued. “Therefore, they can faux prioritize DEI for the sake of good publicity.”

While Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” doesn’t have sympathy for the NFL, he does have some for this man.

“The guy thinks he’s out on some date, and he’s actually being set up and he’s saying what he really thinks,” Whitlock says. “I have some sympathy for him.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.