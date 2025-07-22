Obama claims young men need gay friends for ‘empathy and kindness’

Former President Barack Obama isn’t doing his reputation any favors, as during a recent appearance on his wife’s podcast, he took the opportunity to explain why young men need to have gay friends in their life.

“That’s one of the things that I think a lot of times boys need, is not just exposure to one guy, one dad. No matter how good the dad is, he can’t be everything,” Obama told Michelle. “And that boy may need somebody to give the boy some perspective on the dad, right?”

“One of the most valuable things I learned as a guy, was I had a gay professor in college at a time when openly gay folks still weren’t out, who became one of my favorite professors and was a great guy and would call me out when I started saying stuff that was ignorant,” he continued.

“You need that. To show empathy and kindness. And by the way, you need that person in your friend group,” he said, adding, “So that if you then have a boy who’s gay or nonbinary or what have you, they have somebody that they can go, ‘OK, I’m not alone in this.’”

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock couldn’t disagree with the former president more.

“You need grandfathers, you need uncles, you need cousins, you need male teachers, you need deacons and elders in a church, you need a heavenly father,” Whitlock explains, “that’s the real village.”

And BlazeTV contributor Virgil Walker is on Whitlock's side.

“I was disgusted with what former President Obama said. It was disgusting on a number of different levels,” Walker says, noting that for him to insinuate that young men in the black community need gay guidance rather than a father — which many are lacking — made no sense.

“To state that what we, what males need, particularly men who don’t have a lot of father figures in their lives, is a gay man to provide oversight. I have no understanding of how the manner in which you choose to have sex has any kind of impact on the kind of intellectual value that you’re providing for a young man,” he says.

“His comments minimize the fact that we are image-bearers of God, and it really minimizes us to where we are only identified by our sexual activity in a bedroom, and particularly deviant sexual activity in a bedroom. And so, this is disgusting,” he adds.

