Whitlock: Raja Jackson as the star of a degenerate 'Truman Show'

As new details emerge regarding Raja Jackson’s violent beatdown of Syko Stu during a wrestling match — where he landed 20+ punches to the wrestler as he knocked him out cold and put him in critical condition — some are excusing the behavior as simply “going too far.”

A.J. Mana, a wrestler who was at KnoxK Pro, was seen telling Jackson to give Stu “a receipt” and to “tag his s**t” before Raja’s run-in on Stu’s match.

Now he’s trying to defend what happened.

“He is there on business, or for business. Not to do business in the show, to promote the show. To promote me. To promote himself. It was a cross-collaborative agreement. Y’all want to suggest that somehow I would set up my own brother? Y’all want to push this f**king narrative that me, not the gimmick, the f**king human being,” Mana said on “The F Y’all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher.”

“Yes, he went too far. We don’t have to ascertain whether or not he went too far. I’m trying to absolve myself right now of these false allegations that I somehow — what was the term? I prompted the … attempted murder. An accessory to attempted to murder,” he continued.

“That’s a serious allegation,” he added.

“This is not the smartest group of people on the planet. This is a group of desperate people. And if you know anything about professional wrestling, this is the people at the bottom that eventually rise all the way to the top, may become Hulk Hogan, but they all start out desperate,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Fearless.”

“And now that we’ve created this livestream world where everybody is out trying to get rich by turning their personal life into 'The Truman Show,' that all they see themselves is as a piece of content,” he says.

“And so when you watch these guys talk about this incident when A.J. Mana, he’s talking, ‘We were on business, I was doing my livestream, he’s doing his livestream, we’re trying to build a brand,’” he continues.

And that “brand” is a degenerate one.

“This is the world we’ve built. The more profane, the more degenerate, the more criminal, the more sexually deviant you are, the more valuable the system sees you. This media content system, it sees you as more valuable. It funnels you more attraction. It funnels you more views,” Whitlock says.

“I’m amazed, like this is what entertains people,” he says, adding, “This is what draws a massive audience.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.