RUMOR: Barack Obama has been ‘quietly dating Jennifer Aniston,’ he and Michelle set to announce split soon

Rumor has it that Barack and Michelle Obama aren’t the happy couple they’ve been portrayed as in the media. Growing speculation and rumor suggest that the couple is on the brink of divorce .

Michelle’s presence has been scarce lately. She didn’t attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and she was absent yet again from Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Jason Whitlock plays a clip of Grant Stinchfield and Jennifer Horn on “The Morning Answer with Jen and Grant” recounting the hearsay on the street.

According to numerous reports, the Obamas are “on the rocks” and “they're going to announce [their] split soon,” said Horn. According to rumors, Barack “has been quietly dating Jennifer Aniston.”

“Do you think this is potentially true?” Whitlock asks “Fearless” contributor Shemeka Michelle.

“I don’t think it’s far-fetched,” says Shemeka, adding that she thinks “Barack is gay” and that Aniston has “a masculine look.”

Jason, however, thinks that the scenario of Barack and Aniston is unlikely, as just a few months ago, Barack “had a roundup of black men and wagged his finger, [saying,] ‘How dare you not support Kamala Harris?”’

It would be hard to go from demanding support for a black woman, only to “dash back across the street” to date a white woman, he says. “I just don’t see that transition.”

T.J. Moe, on the other hand, thinks that if the rumors prove true and Barack and Aniston are indeed a couple, that doesn’t mean Barack “just crossed back over the street” suddenly.

Maybe he’s always been on that side of the street, but “he needed a black woman next to him so he could be the president,” he speculates, noting that he doubts “any of these people in D.C. are faithful in the first place.”

Jason agrees, claiming that he’s always doubted that Barack and Michelle are a genuine couple.

Moe has another theory: “He may have assumed wrongly perhaps that Michelle would take over and be president someday,” but if she’s decided to take a different path, “he may have no use for her any more.”

